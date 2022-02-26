5 real-life WWE couples who called off their engagements

Several famous WWE couples have called off their engagements over the past few years.

Nikki Bella and John Cena are probably the most famous WWE couple to end their engagement. Despite being together for several years, they broke up only a few weeks before their wedding. Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were also another WWE couple who called off their engagement just a year after the announcement.

Meanwhile, several other WWE couples have also followed in their footsteps and called off their engagements in the past few years. While some disclosed the reasons behind their breakup, others kept them private.

Here are five WWE couples who called off their engagements.

#5. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Kristal Marshall

Kristal Marshall joined Vince McMahon's company in 2005. Two years later, she started dating former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The couple welcomed their first son, Myles, in 2008. However, they split in April 2010, a few months before Marshall gave birth to their second child, Naomi.

Over the past few years, a few reports have suggested that Lashley and Marshall were married. Nevertheless, the former Diva Search contestant denied these rumors, revealing that they were only engaged.

"I have never been married in all of my adult life. My name is Kristal Marshall. It has always been Kristal Marshall. I've never been married. We were engaged. We had a very long engagement. We've had two kids together, but there was no wedding. That didn't happen and I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing. It just didn't happen," she said on the Noonan Speaks podcast.

Marshall spent nearly two years in WWE between 2005 and 2007. She also worked for a few months with her ex-fiancé in IMPACT Wrestling (FKA Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) before retiring in 2010.

Meanwhile, The Almighty is now active on Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old is currently out of action due to injury.

