Current Superstar wants Alberto Del Rio back in WWE

Angel Garza has reacted to a recent Alberto Del Rio tweet that seemingly teased the possibility of a WWE return.

The former WWE star posted a photo of his face-off with Triple H from 2011 and added a sand clock emoticon to kickstart speculation regarding a potential comeback.

Angel Garza approved of Del Rio's tweet and pretty much confirmed that he would like to see his Hispanic counterpart in WWE again:

Del Rio is one of the most successful Mexican wrestlers in WWE history, whose last run with the company ended in 2016 due to creative differences.

Alberto Del Rio wants to return to WWE in 2022

Alberto Del Rio recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he spoke at length about his pro wrestling aspirations.

The four-time WWE World Champion hopes to sign a contract with a major wrestling promotion. While doing business again with Vince McMahon will be his priority, Alberto Del Rio is also open to joining AEW.

The 44-year-old superstar even pitched a dream scenario to unify the WWE and AEW titles in a Triple Threat match against John Cena and CM Punk.

"I know it's impossible for this to happen. You know we're just throwing stuff out there. It will be a Triple Threat between CM Punk, John Cena, and Alberto Del Rio. Competing to unify the AEW Championship and the WWE Championship," stated Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio's reputation in the wrestling business took a massive hit due to the recent sexual assault charges leveled against him by his former partner. However, the established superstar is now free of his legal troubles and is eyeing a triumphant return to professional wrestling.

In addition to having world title goals, Del Rio also wants to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, and you can read more about the veteran star's statement right here.

