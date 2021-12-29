"I have done enough" - Alberto Del Rio wants WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he spoke about his dream of going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WWE star felt he thoroughly deserved the honor because he has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Del Rio expressed his gratitude for his past opponents and reflected on his successful career as a WWE Superstar.

"Everybody knows that my dream is to one day be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame," said Alberto Del Rio. "...After accomplishing everything, working and defeating all the big names, all my idols, that let me share the ring with them and gave me the opportunity to be part of their world, be there inside, and they gave me the privilege of being there with them."

The former world champion then stated hoped that the "injustice and stupidity of the world" wouldn't stop him from getting a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"So, after defeating everybody becoming champion many times, people ask me, 'What's next? Do you dream about something? Accomplishing something else in the business?' The answer is yes," Del Rio continued. "I want to be a part of that Hall of Fame. I have done enough to be a part of it."

Will Alberto Del Rio return to WWE?

Alberto Del Rio has had two stints with WWE, and his first run ended in 2014 due to reported backstage issues. Prior to his departure, Del Rio racked up several accolades in WWE, including four world title reigns.

Del Rio was also booked to win the prestigious Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches while he was pushed as WWE's top heel.

The Pride of Mexico made his WWE return in 2015 and spent a year in the company before he left for the second time due to creative differences.

Alberto Del Rio has big things lined up for 2022 as he prepares to make a triumphant return to professional wrestling. The 44-year-old star has made it clear that he's open to working with both WWE and AEW. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether he works for either promotion in the future.

Do you think Alberto Del Rio be in a top wrestling company next year? Sound off below.

