Alberto Del Rio teases alliance with 32-year-old former WWE star in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW could potentially be Alberto Del Rio's new destination! Not only he is one of the hottest free agents in the industry, but he has also marked Andrade El Idolo as someone he could form an alliance with.

Del Rio enjoyed a highly successful WWE career as a three-time world champion. Alongside being a two-time United States Champion, one-time Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble winner, he has had several main event angles throughout his run. He left the company in 2016.

The Mexican star recently spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling on UnSKripted. One question inquired about the possibility of seeing him in AEW and his thoughts on Andrade El Idolo.

Alberto said that Andrade is an idol only to himself, and nobody in Mexico really thinks of him as one. If he joins AEW, Del Rio will have Andrade next to him as a new Ricardo Rodriguez.

"If I go to AEW, you (Andrade) could be my Ricardo Rodriguez. Maybe. I don't know, I'm not a horrible talker. You need to, you know, polish your mic skills. That takes years for someone like you, for someone like me, it's easy, you know, I went to the right place to learn how to do it. FCW at the time was a name and I had fantastic people, fantastic legends helping me," Alberto Del Rio said.

For those who don't know, Rodriguez served in a managerial role for Alberto. He was his personal ring announcer and caused distractions to help Del Rio win his matches.

AEW is a favorable landing spot for Mexican stars

Tony Khan and AEW have proven many times that they are more than willing to spotlight Mexican stars in their company. If he ever joins, Alberto Del Rio would be another great Mexican to benefit from that.

The current AEW tag team champions are the Lucha Brothers, arguably the two best Mexican stars in any American promotion. Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star recently made their debuts for AEW and had a strong showing against FTR, while Andrade El Idolo has been presented as a formidable force.

Thunder Rosa is arguably the most popular babyface in the women's division and is one of the favorites to become the next AEW Women's Champion. If Alberto Del Rio joins AEW, an angle against Andrade El Idolo would be a fascinating watch.

