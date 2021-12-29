"Are you coming or not?" - Former WWE star got calls from Triple H and Vince McMahon for a return (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has revealed details of his phone call with Vince McMahon and Triple H before his WWE return in 2015.

After his initial departure in 2014, WWE flew Alberto Del Rio over to the Staples Center on October 25th, 2015, for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. There, he beat John Cena, beginning his first reign with the United States Championship. He was released again in 2016.

Alberto Del Rio was a special guest on this week's episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He opened up about the possibility of making another WWE comeback at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view.

Del Rio didn't shut down any possibilities and recalled how his last WWE return was a last-minute development. The four-time world champion was at home when he received a phone call from Vince McMahon and Triple H regarding a surprise appearance at that year's Hell in a Cell.

"I hope you know how it is with these companies, from one day to another. You get the call. That's the way it happened back when I came back for the Hell in a Cell against John Cena. I was at home. I was watching TV with my kids, and then I get the phone call from Hunter and Mr. McMahon, and they were like, 'Are you coming or not?'" revealed Del Rio

While Del Rio was interested in working for WWE, he first wanted to assess the monetary benefits of his deal and the company's creative direction for him. Eventually, the executives contacted Del Rio on the day of the show, agreeing to his terms.

Here's what Alberto Del Rio added on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"And this is like two days before. I was like, 'Yeah, I want to, but we need to talk about the money and stuff and what I'm going to be doing. We didn't really; we were not able to put something together for both sides. And then, the day of the show, 1 in the morning. They were like, 'Okay, here it is. This is what you want; here you go. Here you have it. You need to go to the airport, blah, blah, blah' and 10 hours later or 15 hours later I was at the Staples Center against John Cena and becoming for the first time, the US Champion," said Alberto Del Rio.

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has big plans for 2022

Alberto Del Rio is currently focused on resuming his wrestling career as all the legal charges against him have been dropped.

The former US Champion is willing to embark on another WWE run. However, the up-and-coming AEW has also caught Del Rio's attention.

Not only did Alberto Del Rio tease joining Tony Khan's promotion, but he also spoke about potentially allying with a top AEW star. 2022 could be all about Alberto Del Rio's resurgence in professional wrestling as the 44-year-old veteran is motivated to get back to his former glory.

Where would you like to see Alberto Del Rio perform? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy