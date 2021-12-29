Former world champion wants to wrestle John Cena and CM Punk to unify WWE and AEW titles at WrestleMania

Alberto Del Rio wants to face John Cena and CM Punk to unify the WWE and AEW Championships in a dream WrestleMania match.

Now that legal charges against him have been dropped, Del Rio is eyeing a return to professional wrestling.

Alberto Del Rio was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone. Del Rio was asked about his dream WrestleMania match, and the former WWE Champion didn't hold back.

Alberto Del Rio started by stating that he wants to face John Cena and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. He added that he wants the match to be for the unified AEW/WWE title.

"I know it's impossible for this to happen. You know we're just throwing stuff out there. It will be a Triple Threat between CM Punk, John Cena, and Alberto Del Rio. Competing to unify the AEW Championship and the WWE Championship," said Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio, John Cena, and CM Punk engaged in a heated rivalry back in 2011

During the iconic "Summer of Punk" in late 2011, Alberto Del Rio became WWE Champion by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam. John Cena then dethroned Del Rio at Night of Champions.

The three men kicked off a feud on the road to WWE Hell In A Cell 2011. At the event, Cena, Punk, and Del Rio faced off inside Hell In A Cell, with the top title on the line. The Mexican star won the belt and held it until Survivor Series 2021.

John Cena last wrestled at a WWE pay-per-view at SummerSlam 2021, in a losing effort against Universal Champion Roman Reingns. He is currently doing well in Hollywood and it could be a while before the WWE Universe gets to see him again.

As for CM Punk, he made his big return to pro-wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. He is quite possibly the biggest star in AEW today.

What are your thoughts on Del Rio's dream WrestleMania encounter?

