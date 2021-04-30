Former WWE Superstar almost got into trouble for letting Randy Orton sleep in her hotel room

Former WWE Superstar Dawn Marie revealed in a recent interview that she almost got in trouble for letting Randy Orton sleep on the chair in her hotel room for a couple of nights.

Dawn Marie made her on-screen WWE debut on SmackDown in 2002 as Vince McMahon's legal assistant. She went on to have feuds with other female WWE stars such as Stacy Keibler, Michelle McCool and most notably, Torrie Wilson.

During a recent interaction with D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk podcast, Dawn Marie shared the story of the time she helped Randy Orton when he was going through tough times.

"I almost got into a lot of trouble because Randy [Orton] didn’t have a room or something and he probably lied, just trying to get in my room, who knows? So I felt bad for him, you know, because he was broke. Not that he’s broke now, he made up for it. So I was like, ‘Randy, okay, fine. You can sleep on the chair in my room!’ And I was like, ‘If you come anywhere near my bed, I swear to God I’m gonna kill you.’ So I let him do it like a couple different nights, I let him like sleep on the chair," said Dawn Marie.

Dawn Marie was released by WWE in July 2005 while she was on maternity leave. She spoke about how WWE reacted differently to female stars getting pregnant then compared to now.

"I don’t even know if he remembers this and someone saw him coming out of my room and you know, back then, that was a no-no," Marie added. "You can not sleep with the boys, and it was [innocent]. It was totally innocent, and I was like, ‘Randy, you don’t even touch me. I swear to God I’m going to kill you,’ and I remember Bob Holly and everyone, they were getting on me, they were, ‘Yeah, we know’ and I could’ve gotten fired for that and not like now. Now they do stories about it. It’s like a freaking kick in the a**. Like everyone getting pregnant now and they glorify it. Meanwhile, I was [throat cut gesture] for being pregnant." [H/T PostWrestling]

Dawn Marie retired from in-ring competition shortly after her WWE release in 2005.

Former WWE star Dawn Marie interested in going to AEW

Dawn Marie in WWE

Dawn Marie also stated during the interview that she recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross about showing up on an AEW show to say hi to some old friends.

Advertisement

"Like I said, I really divorced it [wrestling]. I mean I miss my friends. But, I don’t know. I was talking to a few people. I know AEW has a lot of old school people. I think I wanna maybe — I was talking to J.R. [about] maybe stopping by just to visit and say hi. You know, I just wanna say hi because it’s been so many years," added Dawn Marie.

Marie also said that she became a nurse and despite her love for wrestling, she's happy with her life right now.