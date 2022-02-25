"I'm going to make a bit of a comeback" - X-Pac opens up about his upcoming in-ring return at GCW

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, is set to make his return to in-ring action at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak.

He was a part of D-Generation X and the New World Order, which are two of the most popular groups in professional wrestling history. He has held multiple titles in the company, including the European and Tag Team Championships.

Duriinng a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, X-Pac explained why he thinks it's the right time to return to the ring and why he's choosing to do it at GCW.

"I decided I was going to get everything fixed that I could get fixed. I still have one or two little things on my body that are nagging me, but whatever. I feel great," said Waltman . "I decided I'm going to make a bit of a comeback. I understand there's a lot of guys my age and even a bit older that are talking about making comebacks, or are currently making comebacks, and I'm all for all of it. So, you know, there's one more to add to the list right here," said Waltman.

X-Pac says he wasn't happy with some of his previous matches in GCW before the promotion's rebranding

Sean Waltman wrestled several matches for GCW from 2014 to 2015 when the promotion was called Jersey Championship Wrestling. He teamed up with stars such as Jake Roberts and Joey Janela.

During the interview, X-Pac stated that he wanted one last run since he wasn't happy with his previous outings.

"Anyway. So once I got once I had the surgery, and everything was going good, I just got connected with Brett Lauderdale and GCW because I knew them from back east, I worked for them — they just became Game Changer Wrestling, maybe the last time I worked it up, but man that was several years back I was having those matches where I was still able to get in there, and do my four or five greatest hits as far as moves go. That's kind of what people want to see. But that wasn't good enough for me. I don't even feel great about those matches. I don't want to — I didn't want to end it on that," he said.

XPAC returns to Wrestling this FRIDAY at #GCWHeartbreak in LA!

XPac/Janela vs Major Players

Wagner vs Homicide

Bailey vs Ninja Mack

Blake Christian vs Nick Wayne

Briscoes vs Juicy/Fatu

X-Pac will join forces with Joey Janela to take on the Major Players, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona, at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak on February 25.

