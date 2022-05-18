6 married current superstars whose spouses once worked for WWE

Several WWE Superstars have met their spouses in Vince McMahon's company. The Undertaker, for example, dated Michelle McCool for a few years before they tied the knot in 2010. Brie Bella also fell in love with her husband Bryan Danielson while working together on a storyline. While The Undertaker and Bella are still under contract as ambassadors, their spouses are no longer with the company.

Likewise, a few currently active Superstars are now married to former WWE wrestlers and employees. One of these superstars' spouses used to work as a backstage producer in Vince McMahon's company.

Here are six married current superstars whose spouses once worked for WWE.

#6. Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

In 2006, Cody Rhodes kicked off his professional wrestling career by joining WWE. His first run with the company lasted for nearly a decade, during which he met his wife, Brandi.

Rhodes's wife first joined Vince McMahon's company in March 2011. However, she left nine months later. In 2013, she returned to WWE to spend another three years before departing again in 2016, alongside her husband.

During her time in WWE, Brandi worked as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer. Meanwhile, she competed in only one match while working in the company's former developmental brand, FCW.

Following their departure in 2016, Rhodes and his wife worked in a few other promotions before joining AEW in 2019. Besides being in-ring competitors, Rhodes held the position of Executive Vice President while his wife became the Chief Brand Officer.

After spending nearly three years in Tony Khan's company, the couple left earlier this year after their contracts expired. Rhodes then returned to WWE. Meanwhile, his wife is yet to sign with any wrestling promotion.

#5. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina

While Queen Zelina is currently active on Monday Night RAW, her husband, Malakai Black, was also once a WWE Superstar.

Black joined Vince McMahon's company in 2016 after competing for several years on the independent circuit. He then spent nearly three years in NXT, during which he won the NXT Championship once, before making his main roster debut in 2019.

The 36-year-old's main roster run was not as successful as his NXT one. Due to budget cuts, the company then released him from his contract in June 2021. Nearly a month after his departure, Black made his AEW debut.

Zelina's husband is currently active in Tony Khan's company. He is now the leader of the House of Black stable.

#4. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable tied the knot in 2006

Nearly four years before Brock Lesnar joined Vince McMahon's company, Sable signed with WWE alongside her first husband, Marc Mero. The 53-year-old spent about three years in the company, during which she won the Women's Championship once, before leaving in 1999.

In 2002, Lesnar made his main roster debut. Nearly a year later, Sable also returned to the company. Although the two never worked together on-screen, they started dating in real life that same year.

Sable was still technically married when she started her romance with Lesnar. However, she officially split from Mero in 2004. That same year, Lesnar left WWE. He also demanded that his then-girlfriend leave the company after he quit.

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision," Brock Lesnar wrote in his book "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival."

After dating for a few years, Sable and Lesnar tied the knot in 2006. The Beast Incarnate returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2012. Meanwhile, his wife never returned to the squared circle.

#3. Former NXT Champion Ciampa

Ciampa's wife, Jessie Ward, worked as a backstage producer

Nearly five years before he signed his first developmental contract in 2007, Ciampa's wife, Jessie Ward, competed in the second season of Tough Enough. However, she left the competition in the seventh week after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Nevertheless, the company hired Ward as a producer in the following season of Tough Enough. She then worked as a backstage producer before leaving WWE to return to college.

Although they both worked in Vince McMahon's company, Ciampa and his wife did not meet there. In an interview with Lilian Garcia, Ciampa disclosed that his wife had already left the wrestling business when they met.

"She wasn't involved in the business. She did Tough Enough as a contestant. The next season she became a producer on Tough Enough and then that lended her a gig in WWE for three years as a backstage producer. Then she got out of the business. By the time we met, she was out of the business," he said.

While Ciampa is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, his wife has become a television producer. She worked on shows like "Are You the One?" and "Big Brother."

#2. Former Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong shared the NXT locker room

A few months after announcing his engagement to mixed martial artist Marina Shafir in 2016, Roderick Strong joined Vince McMahon's company. In May 2018, Strong's then-fiancée also signed with WWE. Later that same year, the couple tied the knot.

Strong's wife spent nearly three years in Vince McMahon's company. WWE then released her from her contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts. About six months after her departure, Shafir debuted on AEW, losing to Kris Statlander in her first match.

Shafir then won six consecutive matches before challenging Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship on Rampage. However, she lost the bout and failed to capture the title. The 34-year-old recently returned to winning ways, defeating Layna Lennox on AEW Dark.

Meanwhile, Shafir's husband is still an active competitor in NXT. He is now the leader of the Diamond Mine stable.

#1. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Erik

Erik and Sarah Logan married in December 2018

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Erik's wife, Sarah Logan, officially signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2016. Nearly a year later, she made her main roster debut as a member of The Riott Squad, alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott).

In 2018, Erik joined Logan in WWE. Later that same year, the couple tied the knot. Although the 37-year-old is still an active competitor on SmackDown as a member of The Viking Raiders, his wife is no longer with the company.

Due to the budget cuts, Vince McMahon's company released Logan from her contract in April 2020. She then announced that she would step away from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Erik and Logan welcomed their first child, Raymond, in February 2021. Less than a year later, the former member of The Riott Squad made a one-off return to WWE, participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

