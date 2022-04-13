5 WWE Superstars' real-life partners who could realistically join the company

A few current WWE Superstars' real-life partners could realistically join the company in the upcoming years.

Several superstars have helped their real-life partners and spouses get into the wrestling business. Sable, for example, joined the promotion in 1996 because of her then-husband Marc Mero. Jerry Lawler also helped his then-girlfriend The Kat sign with WWE in the late 1990s.

Likewise, a few current superstars' real-life partners could join them in WWE. Some of them already have professional wrestling experience. Others are also no strangers to fighting inside a ring.

Here are five WWE Superstars' partners who could realistically join the company.

#5. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke's fiancé, Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke with her fiancé Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke has been in a relationship with MMA fighter and boxer Ulysses Diaz for nearly two years. The couple dated for about a year before announcing their engagement last July.

Diaz is interested in joining his fiancé in WWE. He even taught her a few MMA moves to use in the ring. In an interview with Fightful, the professional boxer disclosed that becoming a WWE Superstar would be a dream come true for him.

"Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know? I would love some little Monster Maniacs," he said.

Brooke has also expressed her desire to see her fiancé in the promotion, stating that he is capable of becoming a professional wrestler.

"I would absolutely love that. Every day he trains. I see him fighting. I know what he’s capable of. Definitely, [I see him in] WWE in the near future. I foresee it at least. He’s done every combat sport there is besides WWE. So, I feel as though that’s the last step and then once he’s in there he’s gonna be set. Maybe he’d like some mixed match tag efforts. Then I’ll be in his corner and he can be in mine," she told Fightful.

Dana Brooke is currently active on Monday Night RAW. She now holds the 24/7 Championship.

#4. Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey with her husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne kicked off their relationship in 2015. The couple dated for nearly two years before announcing their engagement in April 2017. Four months later, they tied the knot in Hawaii.

Like Rousey, Browne is a former UFC fighter. He is also open to joining his wife in WWE. In an interview with TMZ in 2018, the 39-year-old addressed the possibility of pursuing a professional wrestling career.

"I'll never say no, you know, but we'll have to see really. It's Ronda's time to do her thing in the WWE, you know, she is killing it, she is taking over the world (...) So, yeah man, I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I'd love to go out there and work with my wife. That would be so much fun," he said.

Rousey is currently active on SmackDown. She recently lost to Charlotte Flair in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38. Nevertheless, she will again challenge The Queen for her title at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit Match.

#3. Rhea Ripley's boyfriend, Demetri Jackson

Rhea Ripley started dating Demetri Jackson nearly four years ago. Although he has a Master's degree in Sports and Exercise Science, Jackson decided to pursue a wrestling career a few years ago.

In an interview with the Chasing Glory podcast in 2020, Ripley disclosed that her boyfriend is a fast learner despite being a rookie. She also revealed that he does not want much of her help because he wants to make it on his own.

"He's still pretty green and still has a lot to learn, but he learns super fast. I've been trying to help him along the way. We'll watch matches and I'll sort of break it down for him and explain things. I'm always there for him 'cause I want him to succeed. He's been straight on not wanting too much of my help 'cause he wants to succeed on his own; he doesn't want me to give him anything, which I appreciate," she said.

While his girlfriend is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster, Jackson is now an active competitor on the independent circuit. He wrestled once on WWE 205 Live last October when he teamed up with Andrew Lockhart to face The Creed Brothers. However, his team lost the bout.

#2. Aoife Valkyrie's boyfriend, LJ Cleary

NXT UK star Aoife Valkyrie is currently in a relationship with independent wrestler LJ Cleary. The couple started dating in 2014 and have been together for more than seven years.

Over the past eight years, Cleary has competed in several promotions, including Insane Championship Wrestling, TNT Extreme Wrestling, and Fight Factory Pro Wrestling. Although he has never competed in a WWE ring, Valkyrie's boyfriend is open to the idea of joining his girlfriend.

"I would imagine that there are not a lot of people that didn't get into wrestling because of the WWE you know, like that, it's just like that is that's how we all got into it. So for me yeah, and like looking at it, NXT UK as an option It's definitely there and you know, I don't want to say like, right I want to go there or like or I don't want to go there. Because again, I just kinda want to take these things as they come and ultimately, obviously Yes, I you know, I want to work for WWE," he told Inside the Ropes.

Valkyrie has been absent from in-ring action since August 2021, when she defeated Jinny in a No Disqualification match on NXT UK. Meanwhile, her boyfriend recently beat Fabio at an Over The Top Wrestling event.

#1. Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes with her husband

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE. His wife, Brandi, could also follow in his footsteps in the upcoming months.

Brandi Rhodes has previously had two runs in the company. She first joined the promotion in March 2011. However, her first run ended after only nine months. In 2013, she returned to WWE. Later that same year, she and Cody tied the knot. Nevertheless, the couple left the company together in 2016.

Brandi worked as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer during her two WWE runs. She only competed once in the company's former developmental brand, FCW, when she participated in a battle royal in July 2011.

After Cody's comeback to the company, some reports suggested his wife could also make her return to WWE. As per Fightful Select, Brandi had many productive conversations with influential WWE officials.

"Brandi Rhodes was obviously backstage with Cody Rhodes, and even though she hasn’t initially been brought in with Cody on TV, we’re told that there were many productive conversations she had with influential WWE names. She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring," the report stated.

Brandi last competed in January when she defeated KiLynn King on AEW Dark: Elevation. Meanwhile, her husband beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He also defeated The Miz last Monday on RAW.

