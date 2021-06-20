Who is Rhea Ripley's boyfriend Demetri Jackson?

WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is a superstar that the WWE Universe has pinned its hopes on. Many have hailed her as the next big thing in the women's division.

She's certainly living up to the hype by spearheading the RAW Women's Division at a very young age. Rhea Ripley is a one-in-a-million athlete.

Naturally, there is a lot of speculation about her personal life, as is the case with all beautiful and popular celebrities. Rhea Ripley has been public about her relationship with pro wrestler Demetri Jackson. Let's learn more about him in this article.

Learning more about Rhea Ripley's boyfriend - Demetri 'Action' Jackson

Rhea Ripley confirmed her relationship in October 2019, and the couple have since posted many photos on social media. Demetri 'Action' Jackson is an independent wrestler, and the couple seem very happy together, judging from their social media activity.

The one that keeps me sane!... 🖤👹 pic.twitter.com/wiTcAcKMZZ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 2, 2019

Demetri Jackson has even wrestled for All Elite Wrestling, albeit sadly in a losing effort. He teamed up with Storm Thomas to take on Trent and Chuck Taylor, AKA The Best Friends, for an AEW Dark taping.

As revealed to Renee Paquette, Rhea Ripley met Demetri Jackson during a gym session. She got talking to him, and they just clicked!

So, we actually met in the gym,” Ripley chuckled. “I think he knew that I was a wrestler, but he had been wrestling for two months. He was the new guy at my gym. I was very lonely at that time. I made friends with all the staff members at my gym because I didn’t want to go home; there wasn’t anything there for me." added Ripley.

Aside from this, Demetri 'Action' Jackson is also highly educated. He's a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and a minor in Finance. He's also a graduate of the University of Central Florida with an M.S. in Sports and Exercise Science.

I’m feeling a lot of pain tho https://t.co/h6mVRPNwUB — Demetri ACTION Jackson (@theactionman_) June 7, 2021

We wish Rhea Ripley and Demetri 'Action' Jackson many happy years together!

