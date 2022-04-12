Cody Rhodes defeats 8-time Intercontinental Champion on RAW return match

Cody Rhodes won his first match on Monday Night RAW in almost six years after defeating The Miz this week.

WWE announced last week that The American Nightmare and The A-Lister would battle this week, with The Miz being Cody Rhodes' first opponent on weekly TV. The two kicked off Monday's episode of RAW with a fiery Miz TV segment which saw Cody using several banned terms in WWE, such as "wrestler" and "belt."

As the match got underway, Seth Freakin' Rollins' music hit as he came down to the ringside, eventually making himself comfortable alongside Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler at the commentary table.

Cody and Miz went back and forth for a short time, with The Miz getting The American Nightmare in the figure-four leg lock. In return, the latter got The A-Lister in a Cody Cutter.

The match reached its conclusion when The Prodigal Son hit Cross Rhodes on the former WWE Champion, putting him down for the three-count.

The match marked Rhdoes' first RAW singles match since April 25, 2016. In that bout, Apollo Crews pinned the then-Stardust.

Cody Rhodes was interrupted after his victory on RAW

Though he did not interfere with the match, Seth Rollins did make his presence felt after Rhodes pinned The Miz.

Rollins got in the ring and thanked Rhodes for his kind words during Miz TV earlier. He then laughed in Cody's face after accepting a rematch request.

Rollins stated that now that he is prepared for Cody Rhodes, he will be able to best him in singles competition. While no date has been confirmed, fans expect it to occur at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash.

What did you think of Cody's RAW return match? Do you think he will win his upcoming rematch against Seth Rollins? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

