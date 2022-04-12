Brandi Rhodes has interesting three-word reaction to rumors of possible WWE return

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to the rumors of a possible WWE return in her latest tweet.

Earlier this year, Brandi and Cody Rhodes parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. The latter soon made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, creating a massive impact on the industry.

Fightful recently reported that Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi had talks with top WWE officials regarding a potential return to the company. Reports also state that she has been working on a bunch of unscripted content to possibly use soon.

Brandi seemingly noticed the rumors and decided to respond to them via an interesting tweet. Check it out below:

Check out the results from the latest episode of RAW here.

Brandi Rhodes was quite a controversial on-screen character in AEW

Brandi was featured heavily on All Elite Wrestling's weekly show Dynamite. Back in 2019, she formed The Nightmare Collective, a heel female faction that also consisted of Awesome Kong, Mel, and Luther.

Fans' response to the faction was incredibly hostile, and the group didn't last long. Here's what she said about the end of The Nightmare Collective:

"I think the big misconception is AEW made changes. Not at all. I did. 100 percent. Because if I'm gonna do something I want to be happy with it and I was not happy with it. I wasn't happy with me in it, I wasn't happy with other people – as far as how they were being perceived and portrayed," said Brandi. [H/T The Sportster]

Brandi later kicked off a feud with then-newcomer Jade Cargill. During an interview, she also confronted NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and threw water at him, leading fans to believe that a mixed tag team match was on the horizon.

The eventual match didn't feature her, though. Cody teamed up with Red Velvet in a losing effort against Cargill and O'Neal. Before her release, Brandi teased a rivalry with Paige VanZant and the American Top Team.

What do you think? Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes make her way to WWE? Sound off in the comments!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Angana Roy