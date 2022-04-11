Update on Brandi and Cody Rhodes' backstage status in WWE - Reports

After Cody Rhodes made his successful return to WWE, it is now being reported that his wife Brandi Rhodes has held talks for a role with the company.

The couple shocked the wrestling world after deciding to leave AEW earlier this year. They were a permanent fixture on screen with the company since its inception in 2019. Both Brandi and Cody Rhodes left the company after failed contract negotiations with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 and faced Seth Rollins in an intense back and forth encounter. Rhodes eventually came out victorious against The Visionary.

It is now being reported by Fightful Select that Brandi Rhodes has had several conversations with quite influential WWE officials backstage to figure out her role moving forward.

She's also been maintaining her training in the ring, along with working on some unscripted content to use in the future.

It remains to be seen in what capacity Brandi will return to WWE and how the company will utilize her going forward.

Who does Cody Rhodes want to face in WWE next?

Following his win against Seth Rollins in their exhilarating match at WrestleMania, there's a window open for Cody to be put in a feud with many other opponents.

The former Intercontinental Champion made an appearance on WWE's The Bump and revealed that he wants to have a match with his former tag team partner Drew McIntyre once again.

"I just had all the respect in the world for Drew because he's a really great athlete. He's a nice hybrid athlete. WWE has a lot of big boys, which I'm kind of getting there. A big boy myself- so I like being kinda in a heavyweight wrestling setting. He's a great heavyweight wrestler," said Rhodes.

It should be noted that Cody Rhodes will take on one of WWE's top stars, The Miz, next week in his first match on RAW in six years.

