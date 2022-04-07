"All the respect in the world" - Cody Rhodes shares his honest thoughts on potentially facing former WWE Champion 

Just days after his shocking return to WWE on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has named a number of stars that he wants to work with during his second run with the company. The list consisted of top performers and former champions, including Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes and McIntyre formed an alliance in 2010 as heels in WWE. They captured the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Tag Team Turmoil match at Night of Champions the same year. However, the pairing didn't last long as the team disbanded just months later. The two would go on to face each other outside WWE a few times before returning to the company.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Cody Rhodes entertained the idea of potentially stepping inside the squared circle with Drew McIntyre again. Here's what the American Nightmare had to say:

"I just had all the respect in the world for Drew because he's a really great athlete. He's a nice hybrid athlete. WWE has a lot of big boys, which I'm kind of getting there. A big boy myself- so I like being kinda in a heavyweight wrestling setting. He's a great heavyweight wrestler. I think Drew's probably got the biggest chip on his shoulder ever because his hottest moment came in front of nobody. I think a lot of people wanna see what's next. Well, not in front of nobody, there's millions watching at home but we can't pretend it was the same. So I look forward to what he'll do next", [58:21 - 58:59]

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Following his win over Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows, it seems like The American Nightmare is ready to move on to bigger things. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Rhodes was interrupted by Rollins mid-promo as The Visionary came out and shook his hand.

Nonetheless, Rhodes strongly implied that he would be going after the World Championship to fulfill his family's legacy. Where do you see The American Nightmare going after his program with Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

