5 things Bray Wyatt surprisingly hasn't accomplished in WWE

WWE announced Bray Wyatt's release a few hours ago, ending his impressive 12-year run. Wyatt joined WWE in 2009 and made his debut as a member of The Nexus on Monday Night RAW in 2010. He was introduced to the WWE Universe as Husky Harris but was soon sent back to developmental before returning to the main roster with a much more entertaining character.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Creating The Wyatt Family was the turning point in Wyatt's career. The 34-year-old led the faction to become one of the most feared stables in WWE history, establishing himself as a main event player in the process. He later created The Fiend's persona, which had much success, too.

During his WWE run, Wyatt proved that he deserved to be a star. He went on to win the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and the RAW Tag Team titles.

Despite all his success, there were a few things that Wyatt surprisingly could not accomplish in WWE with either of his three characters, Husky Harris, Bray Wyatt, and The Fiend.

Here are five things Bray Wyatt surprisingly hasn't accomplished in WWE

#5. Bray Wyatt never won the Intercontinental Championship

Despite winning several championships, Bray Wyatt has never been crowned Intercontinental Champion.

Wyatt has tried to capture the Intercontinental Championship several times but never succeeded. All his attempts to become Intercontinental Champion came on live events. His last Intercontinental title match came in February 2016 when he challenged Dean Ambrose at a live event on the Road to WrestleMania.

Without a doubt one of the best storytellers and characters in the history of not only WWE but Wrestling in general.



Much love and respect to Bray Wyatt! 🖤



#ThankYouBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/49I690b7eh — Vindictive (Follow Me Again 😭) (@WhoisVindictive) July 31, 2021

Since then, the 34-year-old has turned his attention to other objectives. Later that year, Wyatt won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Randy Orton, who had joined The Wyatt Family.

Luke Harper is the only member of the original Wyatt Family who had won the Intercontinental Championship. He won the title in November 2014 on Monday Night RAW after defeating Dolph Ziggler. Considering the historical value of the Intercontinental Title, it is a little surprising that Bray Wyatt never won it.

