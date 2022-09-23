Name of AEW star who Triple H and WWE attempted to sign revealed - Reports

It has been reported that Triple H and WWE recently contacted wantaway AEW performer Malakai Black (a.k.a Aleister Black).

Various reports have come out in recent weeks suggesting that WWE has spoken to AEW regarding possibly signing some members of their roster. One star who the new WWE chief content officer is supposedly keen to have is Malakai Black, who has vented his frustrations regarding his position in AEW and had recently asked for his release.

According to Dave Meltzer, who stated in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black was indeed one of the AEW performers that WWE contacted.

"What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Malakai Black signed for AEW just over a year ago and whilst his debut was exciting, the buzz around his presence soon fizzled out, something numerous fans have pinned the blame on the company's bloated roster.

Malakai Black enjoyed working with Triple H

Prior to joining AEW, the Dutch star worked in WWE for 5 years, with his best run coming whilst he collaborated with The Game on the company's third brand, NXT, from 2016 to 2019.

Speaking on the The Universal Wrestling Podcast the former NXT Champion spoke about how he enjoyed carving out stories with Triple H in WWE.

"Hunter was definitely a guy that said like 'what do you want to do, what do you think, what do your characters think?' Like, ya know, he would work with me because he knew where I came from and he knew what I did," Black added. "He made me a marquee player in NXT because of working with me and not trying to stifle creativity and not trying to tell me what to do." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Black's later years in WWE were fairly subdued after he began working under Vince McMahon rather than Triple H on the main roster. However, with The Game now in charge of company creative decisions, there may be no better time for the Dutch Destroyer to return to WWE.

