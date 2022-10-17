Triple H reportedly happy with a superstar who joined WWE earlier this year

Triple H and other top WWE officials were reportedly quite impressed with current superstar Roxanne Perez's performance on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The 20-year-old star made her WWE main roster debut on SmackDown, teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi against Damage CTRL in a multi-woman match. The contest saw Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai defeat Raquel, Perez, and Shotzi in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

As per a report by PWInsider Elite, top WWE officials, including Triple H, were "really happy" with her performance in the match. There have been discussions about using her on the Blue brand again.

Could Roxanne Perez flourish under Triple H's leadership on the main roster?

Triple H has been handling WWE's creative for a while now. Fans have been quite impressed with the work that he has put in during his first few months as the head of creative. The WWE Universe has high hopes from several young guns, now that they are working under The Game.

Roxanne Perez has it in her to emerge as a top name in the distant future. She has quite a long road ahead of her and has already impressed WWE officials with her work in the ring. Roxanne had the following to say about her run so far:

“It’s crazy, it’s surreal because I’m only 20, so I have done a lot in my wrestling career, but it’s so surreal to me because I would have never thought that, when I was younger, I always knew like okay, I’m gonna be a WWE Superstar. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it. I was like I don’t how I’m gonna do it, but I’m gonna do it. But I never thought that I would be friggin’ NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion within like four months. Honestly, I don’t know, it just feels like my love for WWE and this business, it just makes the little 10-year-old me so so happy and proud because I just never would have thought that all of this would be happening so, so fast, but I’m thankful.” [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen what's next for Roxanne Perez now that she has impressed WWE's higher-ups. Judging by her performance on SmackDown, it wouldn't be surprising to see her become a top name on the main roster in the near future.

