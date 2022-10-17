Former WWE Champion on if Triple H screams at superstars backstage like Vince McMahon

The general consensus is that Triple H is doing things differently from his predecessor, Vince McMahon, both from a creative and backstage standpoint in WWE.

During this week's episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that, unlike Vince McMahon, Triple H also did not like screaming at his employees while operating from the Gorilla Position.

Throughout his 50+ year career, Vince McMahon had a reputation for shouting orders at commentators, personnel, and talent during and after shows.

Kevin Nash, who shares a close friendship with Triple H outside the ring, stated that Paul Levesque was the exact opposite of Vince McMahon and preferred to have a private conversation with superstars to solve a problem.

Nash revealed that The Game does not believe in 'browbeating' anyone in front of their co-workers:

"No, he's not. It's just so not Paul. I mean, if you f***ed up to the degree where he was going to yell at you, I'm quite sure he'll make a mental note or actually make a note to himself and then bring it up after the show is over to that person one-on-one, to not browbeat them in front of his cohorts because that's just, I mean." [From 52:00 to 52:40]

Kevin Nash says people within WWE are excited about the Triple H regime

The former world champion is aware of the changes in WWE as he is in regular touch with several current personalities from the company. Kevin Nash confirmed that people were thrilled about working under the new management led by Hunter.

The positive atmosphere behind the scenes has once again made WWE look like a commendable unit and not a disjointed team, added the two-time Hall of Famer:

"One of the things that I've talked to several people, I talk to a lot of people, you know, on the telephone, and I always ask them how are things different? And they just, they can't wait like, 'Oh my god!' [They are excited] Yeah, I mean, things are so different. There is more of a, not even more of; there is an actual team kind of feel to it," said Nash. [From 52:41 to 53:40]

Have you been impressed by Triple H's approach as the new WWE boss? Share your views in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from the article.

