"Another Jade situation," "I forgot about her" - Fans convinced Tony Khan has buried major female star in AEW

A rising AEW prospect has made headlines on social media but for the wrong reasons, and fans are blaming Tony Khan for it.
The star in question is Megan Bayne, who signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2025 and has since been positioned as a promising talent. She is now primarily wrestling in a tag team alongside Penelope Ford and was last seen feuding with Anna Jay and the recently returned Tay Melo.
Recently, a post by an AEW critic around the visibility of Megan Bayne on weekly programming began gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter), with a user questioning the status of Megan Bayne, prompting a wave of responses from wrestling fans.
The original post, which questioned the whereabouts of Megan Bayne, got a response from another user who said that Bayne has done “nothing” since joining All Elite Wrestling. Notably, The Megasus defeated Vertvixen in a singles match last week on Collision.
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
This led to a flood of replies from fans on X. While some claimed they had “forgotten” about her entirely, others likened her situation to former AEW star Jade Cargill, who some felt was underutilized despite a strong push early in her stint with the Jacksonville-based company.
However, the majority of comments appeared to direct criticism at Tony Khan for what they perceived as inconsistent booking in the women’s division.
"Another Jade situation," a fan wrote.
"I forgot about her," another fan claimed.
Check out some more reactions below:
AEW star Megan Bayne reacts to boyfriend Joey Janela's brutal loss
Earlier this month, Megan Bayne's real-life boyfriend, Joey Janela, was involved in a violent match against Atticus Cogar at the GCW Cage of Survival 4 event.
The bout, referred to as the Dog Collar Match, involved heavy bloodshed. Following his defeat, Janela's girlfriend, Megan Bayne, took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of The Bad Boy on his knees in front of Cogar. She wrote:
“On a leash, just how I like him.”
It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for The Megasus in the coming weeks.
A top WWE star is missing in action