"Another Jade situation," "I forgot about her" - Fans convinced Tony Khan has buried major female star in AEW

A rising AEW prospect has made headlines on social media but for the wrong reasons, and fans are blaming Tony Khan for it.

Ad

The star in question is Megan Bayne, who signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2025 and has since been positioned as a promising talent. She is now primarily wrestling in a tag team alongside Penelope Ford and was last seen feuding with Anna Jay and the recently returned Tay Melo.

Recently, a post by an AEW critic around the visibility of Megan Bayne on weekly programming began gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter), with a user questioning the status of Megan Bayne, prompting a wave of responses from wrestling fans.

Ad

Trending

The original post, which questioned the whereabouts of Megan Bayne, got a response from another user who said that Bayne has done “nothing” since joining All Elite Wrestling. Notably, The Megasus defeated Vertvixen in a singles match last week on Collision.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

This led to a flood of replies from fans on X. While some claimed they had “forgotten” about her entirely, others likened her situation to former AEW star Jade Cargill, who some felt was underutilized despite a strong push early in her stint with the Jacksonville-based company.

However, the majority of comments appeared to direct criticism at Tony Khan for what they perceived as inconsistent booking in the women’s division.

Ad

"Another Jade situation," a fan wrote.

"I forgot about her," another fan claimed.

Check out some more reactions below:

Fans comment on Megan Bayne's AEW booking. [Images via @JobberNationTV's X]

AEW star Megan Bayne reacts to boyfriend Joey Janela's brutal loss

Earlier this month, Megan Bayne's real-life boyfriend, Joey Janela, was involved in a violent match against Atticus Cogar at the GCW Cage of Survival 4 event.

Ad

The bout, referred to as the Dog Collar Match, involved heavy bloodshed. Following his defeat, Janela's girlfriend, Megan Bayne, took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of The Bad Boy on his knees in front of Cogar. She wrote:

“On a leash, just how I like him.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for The Megasus in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action