Former WWE star makes shocking AEW return after more than 2 years at Fyter Fest 2025

An ex-WWE star made a blockbuster return to AEW after over two years of absence on tonight's edition of Fyter Fest Dynamite. Tay Melo, one of the most popular female stars in the company, made her comeback. She signed with WWE in 2016 and performed on the NXT brand. However, she was released in 2020. Meanwhile, she made a name for herself in AEW throughout the years.

Despite being on great momentum, Tay Melo took a long hiatus from the squared circle as she was pregnant. She wrestled her last AEW match on Rampage back in January 2023. The 29-year-old star was cleared to wrestle in 2024 but wasn't brought back on TV. Her in-ring return took place at STARDOM earlier this year.

After waiting for almost 29 months, Tay Melo finally made her long-awaited return. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford have been troubling Anna Jay and Harley Cameron for the past few weeks. After the evil duo ambushed the latter last week, they targeted Jay tonight. However, Anna's old friend, Tay, made the save.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans were happy to see the former WWE star return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if the team of Anna-Tay will take down Megan-Penelope.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More