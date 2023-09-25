Another major AEW star could be next to join WWE after Jade Cargill (Exclusive) 

Hall of Famer writer Bill Apter recently revealed that he had intel on the next major AEW star to jump ship to WWE. This was following Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill's moves to the Stamford-based promotion.

For a period of time, it was a trend that ex-WWE Superstars would head to All Elite Wrestling following their releases. This was of course following their usual non-compete clause of 90 days. During WrestleMania 38, the opposite occurred, as Cody Rhodes became the first AEW star to make a move out of the promotion.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also present, Bill Apter revealed that a third major star, whose contract was about to end, could be the next to jump ship between AEW and WWE. He did not reveal the star's name, but simply revealed that they always wanted to compete for WWE, so he could be the next to make the move.

"Let's look at this. Can you imagine going back to the days of WCW and WWF, the feud. Cody has already left AEW to become the biggest star in WWE at this point. Now Jade comes in, oh look who's here, wasn't she with...oh wait a minute, she was... 'cause the fans are gonna know who she is right away. So this could set up an imaginary invasion angle, 'cause I'm told that there's another AEW major star whose contract is coming up soon, who's always wanted to be in WWE, and he may be next. [3:30-4:12]

AEW star can be the "second coming of Batista" says Bill Apter

On the same podcast episode, Hall of Fame writer Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Wardlow being linked to WWE.

He talked about the former TNT Champion, and he believed that WWE has the potential to repackage him to be the "second coming of Batista". In the past, Wardlow has already been compared to The Animal, and he himself has already addressed the comparisons.

"What WWE could do with Wardlow would be an absolute repackaging, like I've mentioned earlier. He could be the second coming of Batista," Bill Apter said. (4:29 - 4:39)

There are a lot of possibilities with regard to the destination of wrestlers following their contracts expiring. Looking at the trends lately, many stars have gone to All Elite Wrestling. But now it seems that a new trend has emerged, and the opposite could happen a whole lot more now.

