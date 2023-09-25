"He could be the second-coming of Batista" - Wrestling veteran on Wardlow's potential in WWE (Exclusive)

Fans have been buzzing with speculation about the future of Wardlow in AEW. Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the former TNT Champion's potential move to WWE.

Wardlow's last appearance in the ring was on the debut episode of AEW Collision back on June 17, where he faced off against Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship and came up short.

Mr. Mayhem has been absent from AEW programming since then, leaving fans wondering about his future with the company.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter was asked about Wardlow's potential move to WWE. Apter believes that WWE could repackage the former three-time TNT Champion as the next Batista of the promotion.

"What WWE could do with Wardlow would be an absolute repackaging, like I've mentioned earlier. He could be the second coming of Batista," Bill Apter said. (4:29 - 4:39)

If Mr. Mayhem does make the move to WWE, it will be interesting to see how he is used. With his potential, he could easily become one of the top stars in the promotion.

Wardlow discussed being absent from AEW

The former three-time TNT Champion has remained absent from television for the past few months since losing his Championship.

During an interview with Fandom Spotlite, the AEW star opened up about feeling depressed for not being used on TV.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow.

He continued:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you."

A few weeks ago, Mr. Mayhem had issued a warning to the entire AEW locker room.

