Wardlow puts entire AEW roster on notice amid absence

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has teased fans with anticipation as he hinted at his imminent return to AEW by warning the roster.

Wardlow last wrestled on the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17, where he lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. It is currently unknown when Wardlow will return to the company.

However, it looks like Mr. Mayhem seems eager to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he already has a clear plan for what he'll be doing upon returning to Tony Khan's promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Wardlow issued a cryptic warning to the entire AEW locker room.

"Looks like I’m gonna have to play dad when I return, and teach this entire place about respect," he tweeted.

Wardlow's absence has left a void in the TNT Title scene, with Christian Cage recently calling himself the TNT Champion despite Luchasaurus officially holding the belt.

With Mr. Mayhem's impending return, it will be interesting to see who he targets once he returns. Wardlow could go after Luchasaurus as he has unfinished business with him.

Former TNT Champion Wardlow discussed being absent from AEW

Since losing his TNT Championship, Wardlow has remained absent from television. He recently revealed that he feels depressed for missing nearly two months from TV.

In an interview with Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow opened up about feeling down and not being used on TV.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow.

He continued:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you."

Recently, WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno shared their thoughts on Wardlow's situation in AEW, calling it a "biggest botch and suggesting backstage jealousy.

