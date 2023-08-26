"He's got heat, and it's probably over jealousy" - Konnan spills the beans on top AEW star's unexplained absence

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently shared their thoughts on Wardlow's booking in AEW.

Mr. Mayhem hasn't been seen on television since losing his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus on the premiere episode of Collision a few months ago.

Recent reports have suggested that Wardlow missed the company's Canada tour due to passport issues stemming from a car-break-in incident that happened months ago. Prior to his absence, fans and veterans alike had criticized Tony Khan for mishandling the 35-year-old star.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno called Wardlow AEW's biggest botch and questioned whether his continued absence has been a result of potential heat:

"Wardlow is your biggest botch, okay. Because like everybody who's watching this, this guy was rising to be a big star, and as soon as he beat MJF, it's just been they haven't had any clue what to do with him. And I wonder if he does have heat," Disco Inferno

Konnan also said he heard from someone backstage that the former TNT Champion has garnered heat over jealousy:

"He's got heat, and it's probably over jealousy. Maybe that's what I'm thinking because he's not disrespectful. He's not cocky. Yes, somebody's jealous of his push. You know, he ain't ready or you know whatever," Konnan added. (0:45-1:30)

Wardlow recently addressed his AEW absence

Speaking at Terrificon 2023, Wardlow explained he has felt very "depressed" since being taken off AEW TV:

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," Wardlow said.

Mr. Mayhem's status for All In is currently up in the air as he hasn't been booked in a match. But that doesn't mean he couldn't appear on the show. Given the magnitude of the marquee event, it seems likely that Tony Khan has a few tricks and surprises up his sleeve.

Wardlow's potential return could be kept a secret ahead of the Wembley show.

