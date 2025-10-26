  • home icon
  Another massive debut on AEW Collision

Another massive debut on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:24 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's X account]

A surprising debut match has taken place earlier tonight on AEW Collision. This comes following a popular former WWE Superstar also making a shocking appearance during the show.

It is not a rare occurrence for stars from other promotions or on the independent circuit to make an appearance for the Tony Khan-led promotion. The company has been open to all forms of competition, including those looking to make a name for themselves.

Earlier tonight, MxM Collection and Johnny TV held their Casting Call Open Challenge as they were looking for any trio on the roster who wanted screentime and a good fight. To their surprise, it was not a trio who came out but CMLL's Olympia, and she wished to challenge Taya Valkyrie. This came as a surprise to her, as Taya did not expect to be in a match tonight on AEW Collision.

She still pushed through with this, and this ended up being more one-sided than expected. The luchadora was on a mission, and she completely dominated during the bout. She did not just take down Valkyrie but even went as far as making a top rope dive to the outside to take out the entire faction. This was an impressive debut for the CMLL star, and a possible sign of more things to come.

Unfortunately for MxM Collection and Johnny TV, their tough luck continues as they have yet to win one of their Casting Call open challenges. Even Taya Valkyrie has had a bad streak of her own. It remains to be seen whether they'll finally have a breakthrough in AEW.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
