Another massive debut on AEW Collision

A surprising debut match has taken place earlier tonight on AEW Collision. This comes following a popular former WWE Superstar also making a shocking appearance during the show.It is not a rare occurrence for stars from other promotions or on the independent circuit to make an appearance for the Tony Khan-led promotion. The company has been open to all forms of competition, including those looking to make a name for themselves.Earlier tonight, MxM Collection and Johnny TV held their Casting Call Open Challenge as they were looking for any trio on the roster who wanted screentime and a good fight. To their surprise, it was not a trio who came out but CMLL's Olympia, and she wished to challenge Taya Valkyrie. This came as a surprise to her, as Taya did not expect to be in a match tonight on AEW Collision.She still pushed through with this, and this ended up being more one-sided than expected. The luchadora was on a mission, and she completely dominated during the bout. She did not just take down Valkyrie but even went as far as making a top rope dive to the outside to take out the entire faction. This was an impressive debut for the CMLL star, and a possible sign of more things to come.Unfortunately for MxM Collection and Johnny TV, their tough luck continues as they have yet to win one of their Casting Call open challenges. Even Taya Valkyrie has had a bad streak of her own. It remains to be seen whether they'll finally have a breakthrough in AEW.