BREAKING: Former WWE star debuts in AEW

A former WWE Superstar made her surprising debut on AEW TV during the most recent episode of Collision. The star was released from the Stamford-based promotion nearly a year ago.The former WWE star, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) debuted on AEW TV on the latest Collision episode. Nixon was released from the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut in November 2024 after six years with the promotion. She has been competing on the independent wrestling scene throughout 2025.Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star showed up in All Elite Wrestling as well. Nixon Newell interrupted Tay Melo and Anna Jay backstage on Collision alongside her partner and the popular indie wrestler, Miranda Alize. The erstwhile Tegan Nox also challenged TayJay for a match, and the challenge was accepted as the official announcement has yet to be made.Interestingly, Miranda Alize has wrestled a couple of matches in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021, but Nixon Newell has yet to wrestle on the promotion.Former WWE star on her dream matches in AEWThe former WWE star, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) opened up on potentially facing top AEW stars earlier this year. Speaking with We Just Talk Wrestling, Nixon said she would love to face top stars like Mercedes Mone, Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Toni Storm:&quot;There's so many. Kris Statlander, that could be a banger. Mercedes Mone, I'd like to run that back with her again. Athena, dude. There's so many people I want to wrestle Willow Nightingale. So many people. So many people I want to wrestle. So Toni Storm's up there, just because I wrestled Toni for a very, very long time. I've known Toni for close to my entire career. So that's probably like 12 years I've known Tony. Alex Windsor, obviously, big history with her.&quot;Well, the erstwhile Tegan Nox has now arrived in All Elite Wrestling, and it remains to be seen whom she wrestles first.