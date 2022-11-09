Another released WWE Superstar makes his AEW debut - Spoiler

AEW continues to be a new home for wrestlers who WWE had released. We recently saw the debut of Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite. Now, it seems that another released star has made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. The wrestler is former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton.

Fulton signed with WWE in 2012 and made his debut in 2013. He was predominantly featured on NXT as part of SAnitY. After spending four years in black-and-gold brand, the SAnitY member was released from his contract in 2017. Since then, he has competed in promotions such as Major League Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

He was part of the IMPACT roster for three years under the name Madman Fulton. Fulton left the promotion in August of this year.

As per a report from WrestleTalk.com, Fulton has made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. He competed in the October 21 tapings of AEW Dark. The former WWE star competed in a trios match against Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno.

Fulton teamed up with Ativalu and Troy Hollywood. Unfortunately, the team lost to The Dark Order.

The episode aired on November 8 on AEW's official YouTube channel.

Tony Khan continues to sign more stars for AEW

A common complaint from the wrestling universe is that the AEW President continues to sign more talent while the roster is already loaded.

It was recently revealed that Khan signed former ROH World Champion Bandido. Adding to that, several stars that were previously released from WWE became All Elite. Namely Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and also Ariya Daivari.

One issue with Tony Khan signing more talent with limited air time is that only a few stars are featured in weekly programming, while several stars are not getting the opportunity weekly, thus creating frustration.

The wrestling world hopes that Khan will focus on his current roster rather than increasing the strength of the locker room.

What are your thoughts on another former WWE Superstar debuting on Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

