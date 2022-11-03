"WWE retirement home strikes again" - Twitter explodes with criticism after Tony Khan confirms the AEW signing of a Hall of Famer

Wrestling fans on Twitter have heavily criticized Tony Khan for signing WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

On this week's Dynamite, Jarrett appeared after Darby Allin and Jay Lethal's singles match. Following Allin's loss, Double J hit the former TNT Champion with his guitar and left him in a bloody mess.

During the same match, Allin was distracted by Cole Karter, who dressed up as Sting in the absence of The Icon. The distraction was enough for Lethal to pick up a crucial win on Dynamite.

Shortly after Tony Khan confirmed Jarrett's signing, fans took to Twitter to criticize the AEW President. Some claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion was turning to TNA 2.0. Another fan mocked AEW by labeling it a "WWE retirement home."

James Turner @turnertheburna @TonyKhan @AEW @RealJeffJarrett @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEW onTV @TBSNetwork Honestly cannot believe this booking. I don't think AEW is for me anymore. I want to see good young wrestlers.. instead they get pushed too the side for an old man that no one has ever wanted to see wrestling. Just horrible bad TNA years level booking. @TonyKhan @AEW @RealJeffJarrett @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Honestly cannot believe this booking. I don't think AEW is for me anymore. I want to see good young wrestlers.. instead they get pushed too the side for an old man that no one has ever wanted to see wrestling. Just horrible bad TNA years level booking.

Tricky Dicky @Tricky_Dicky82 @TonyKhan @RealJeffJarrett @AEW @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEW onTV @TBSNetwork So instead of giving TV time to someone like Miro, Starks or the other 50 people that deserve it, its going to a 55 yr old Jeff Jarrett? Why would anyone think a heel Jeff Jarrett would work in 2022? That stopped working over 12 yrs ago! @TonyKhan @RealJeffJarrett @AEW @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork So instead of giving TV time to someone like Miro, Starks or the other 50 people that deserve it, its going to a 55 yr old Jeff Jarrett? Why would anyone think a heel Jeff Jarrett would work in 2022? That stopped working over 12 yrs ago!

bigman787 @bigman7874 @TonyKhan @RealJeffJarrett @AEW @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEW onTV @TBSNetwork Put Ricky Starks on TV and not going to lie bro kind of seems like you're turning into TNA 2.0 with this move not going to lie @TonyKhan @RealJeffJarrett @AEW @rmorfnyc @mookieghana @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Put Ricky Starks on TV and not going to lie bro kind of seems like you're turning into TNA 2.0 with this move not going to lie

Tony Khan confirmed Jeff Jarrett's role in AEW via his tweet

Jeff Jarrett has worked for almost every major promotion in the world, including TNA, WWE, NJPW, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and now with AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as his company's Director of Business Development. The AEW President also noted that he hopes to extend the number of AEW live events throughout 2023, courtesy of Jarrett's help and expertise.

"Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite!" wrote TK in his tweet.

Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

Earlier this year, Jarrett made few appearance in WWE; on an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, Double J appeared in a segment with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reports had suggested that Jarrett would serve as the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company. However, after his special guest referee role at SummerSlam, Jarrett left the company in August 2022.

