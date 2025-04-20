Another star, with 25+ AEW matches, secretly debuted during Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania entrance

Charlotte Flair just performed at WrestleMania 41. Another star who competed for AEW made his subtle debut during her grand entrance.
Danny Limelight has been making a name for himself in the independent scene. He competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Major League Wrestling. He also competed for AEW from 2020 to 2021. During this time, he wrestled over 25 matches for the promotion and was a regular feature on Dark and Dark Elevation. His last bout for the Jacksonville-based company took place in 2021.
During Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair was set to face off against Tiffany Stratton. Both Stratton and Flair had grand entrances. During The Queen's entrance, Danny Limelight was the driver for the veteran, who drove her out to the ring. He posted a picture of the moment on X/Twitter.
Ric Flair broke his silence after Charlotte Flair lost at WrestleMania 41
Charlotte Flair returned from injury at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. After winning the 'Rumble, she challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Over the next few months, the two women didn't hold back and even took personal shots at each other. This feud also resulted in some awkward segments that baffled fans and critics.
They finally locked horns on Night One of The Show of Shows. After a hard-fought battle, it was Tiffany Stratton who retained her title. Following the bout, Ric Flair took to social media to congratulate the WWE Women's Champion and claimed that they had the best match of the night.
"It’s Not About Who Wins Or Who Loses. It’s All About Having The Best Match Of The Night. Congrats @tiffstrattonwwe! You And @MsCharlotteWWE Stole The Show. #WrestleMania," Ric Flair wrote.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE after this loss.
