Ric Flair breaks silence after his daughter Charlotte Flair loses WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair had a forgettable night at WrestleMania 41, as she failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship. Her father and wrestling icon, Ric Flair, has now reacted to the outcome of the match.

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Charlotte Flair, unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton in a vicious back-and-forth contest. Both women pushed each other to their limits, but Stratton got the better of Flair in the end.

The Buff Barbie nailed The Queen with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain her title. Despite ending up on the losing side, Charlotte Flair put up a valiant effort and inflicted pain on Tiffany Stratton throughout the match.

Ric Flair took to his X/Twitter handle a little while ago to congratulate both women on putting on the "best match of the night."

"It’s Not About Who Wins Or Who Loses. It’s All About Having The Best Match Of The Night. Congrats @tiffstrattonwwe! You And @MsCharlotteWWE Stole The Show. #WrestleMania," Ric wrote.

Stratton may have retained her title, but she left the building with a chipped tooth. Now that she has conquered The Queen, it will be interesting to see who will step up against The Buff Barbie after The Show of Shows.

