3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair failed to win WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Women’s Championship reign of Tiffany Stratton continues as she overcame every adversity she faced and beat the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The entire match was a perfect back-and-forth affair.
While the 14-time women’s champion was slowed down by her already injured knee, Stratton had a perfect game plan to target the Queen’s soft spot, and the bout ended with Tiffany Stratton planting her signature Prettiest Moonsault, though Flair tried to counter by putting her knees up.
However, putting out her injured knee turned out to be fatal for Charlotte Flair, and Stratton pinned The Queen and retained her title.
This listicle looks at three possible reasons why Flair failed to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41:
#3. Charlotte Flair's loss would make Tiffany Stratton the ultimate WWE babyface
The Buff Barbie is undoubtedly the next breakout superstar in WWE, and she will carry the company on her back as a big babyface superstar. Charlotte Flair has already had a perfect Hall of Fame worthy career.
The Queen has held the women's title 14 times in her illustrious career, a win over Charlotte Flair could do wonders for The Buff Barbie as she will be seen as a certified main-eventer going forward, something similar happened with Rhea Ripley. Since she beat Flair at WrestleMania 39, Mami hasn’t looked back and been the top dog since then.
#2. The Queen will turn evil
WWE’s original plans with Charlotte Flair were to seemingly turn her a babyface when she returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41, winning the Rumble. However, fans turned their backs on The Queen.
Slowly, the WWE Universe started booing Charlotte Flair, then the infamous SmackDown promo went on-air, which created a major buzz, where both women brought up each other’s personal lives. After losing at WrestleMania 41, The Queen could unleash the most evil side of her.
#1. Charlotte Flair might have a part-time run
The Queen has been competing for years and has had multiple WWE championship reigns under her belt. There is a chance Charlotte Flair could go on a short hiatus after losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The 39-year-old legend could embrace a new path where she would compete on a part-time schedule amid the injuries she has sustained throughout her iconic stint; her last knee injury was reportedly career-threatening, and a part-time run could be more suitable for The Queen even as she pursues a path to break her father, Ric Flair's record world title wins.