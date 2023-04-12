Another star makes debut in Tony Khan-led AEW

Tony Khan is making headlines again as AEW introduced indie star Daisy K to their roster through his debut on Dark.

In his debut match, Daisy K fought against Josh Woods in a hard-fought battle. While Woods ultimately came out on top with a knee strike and a suplex into the bottom turnbuckle, K showed great potential and proved that he belongs in the ring with the best of them.

Before joining AEW, Daisy K had already made a name for himself on the independent circuit, holding the SPCW Championship. His pro debut may have only been in 2021, but he has already trained under the guidance of the legendary Dr. Tom Prichard.

With AEW continuing to shake up the wrestling world, it's exciting to see what the future holds for Daisy K. Fans can look forward to seeing more of him in the ring as he develops his skills and makes his mark.

Multiple stars made their debut in Tony Khan's promotion recently

Tony Khan added three new wrestlers to the AEW roster, Yuki Ueno, MAO, and Shunma Katsumata, all of whom are stars in DDT Pro-Wrestling. They made their debut match against Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade on Dark Elevation, recorded on April 8 in Long Island, New York.

Although they suffered a loss, Ueno and MAO took to Twitter to express their excitement about the opportunity. All three wrestlers belong to the faction The37Kamina, and MAO and Shunma Katsumata are the current DDT Pro KO-D Tag Team Champions.

Khan has a reputation for giving up-and-coming talent a platform to showcase their skills, and these stars are the latest beneficiaries of this approach. It remains to be seen how they will fare against the top talents in AEW.

