"Another victim of the Mercedes vortex," "HUGE downgrade for Mariah May" - Fans left very disappointed with huge free agent's AEW arrival

AEW fans were left disappointed after the arrival of a huge free agent fell flat on its face. This was something they expected to be a big deal, but it was clearly not, leaving many disappointed.

Dynamite saw the arrival of Thekla to AEW. The free agent who was making waves in the wrestling world entered the shores of All Elite Wrestling, and she immediately went after Jamie Hayter.

Hayter was licking her wounds from her loss to Mercedes Mone a few days back, and the arrival of Thekla and the subsequent attack left a lot to be desired. It fell flat because it looked like she had sneak-attacked Jamie, but the camera did not move in time.

Additionally, the fans did not show much enthusiasm. Fans took to X/Twitter to talk about how underwhelming Thekla’s debut was, and some said that it's only a matter of time before she becomes Mercedes Mone’s victim. One fan even called her a massive downgrade from the likes of Mariah May.

AEW star Thekla has her sights set on Mercedes Mone

Long before Thekla came to AEW, she hinted that she would be targeting Mercedes Mone. With her now in the company, that might well be the case.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla had this to say about Mercedes Mone:

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

It is clear that she wants to take on Mercedes Mone for one of her titles, and it will be interesting to see how that will come about.

