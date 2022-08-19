Another WWE departure announced under Triple H's leadership; popular AEW star reacts

AEW star Kip Sabian offered words of encouragement for Flash Morgan Webster after it was confirmed he had been released from WWE.

Flash took to Twitter to announce that he and the promotion had agreed the terms of his release, and he would thus no longer be a part of NXT UK. He was the first of the three members of his stable South Wales Subculture to confirm to have been released, with Dani Luna and Mark Andrews later confirmed to have departed too.

The releases come during a time of change within NXT UK, with a new Worlds Collide event working alongside NXT 2.0 taking place on September 4th and an announced expansion to Europe in 2023.

Reacting to Webster's release, AEW's Kip Sabian offered encouragement to the Welshman.

"You're a f*cking star mate. You'll smash it, that I'm sure of" - Kip Sabian via Twitter

Webster hadn't competed in NXT UK since October last year, losing out to Rampage Brown. Alongside Mark Andrews in 2019 he captured the NXT UK tag titles, his first and last championship reign in WWE.

Did others share the AEW star's sentiment towards Flash Webster after his WWE release?

For fans, a release can be bittersweet. Not seeing a talent reach their full potential with any promotion is severely disappointing, but as the old saying goes, as one door closes, another opens.

Prior to his time with WWE, Morgan Webster was one of the most exciting talents on the British independent circuit, so it'd make sense for him to have a wealth of opportunities following his release.

With that in mind, let's take a look at whether fans shared the same optimism as Kip Sabian in their reactions:

"I know you'll do great man. Best of luck for your future. In Mod we trust."

"You and Mark winning the tag titles in Cardiff will always be one of my favourite moments in wrestling, you'll smash whatvever is next."

"Whatever the future holds I look forward to seeing it, you're a top tier star mate and we're very lucky to have you back."

While there were a select few who made allusions to the changes in NXT resulting in Webster's release, and the expected few who touted a potential AEW move. The large variety of comments reflected Kip Sabian's sentiments, wishing the former NXT UK star well in the future and acknowledging his immense talent.

What do you think? Will you miss Flash Morgan Webster in WWE? Where does he go from here? Let us know your thoughts down below.

