Former NXT UK Tag Team Champion parts ways with WWE

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster was released by WWE today.

Webster was the first Welsh champion in the company's history, winning the brand's tag titles alongside Mark Andrews at NXT Takeover: Cardiff in 2019. He has been off WWE television for months at this point, last wrestling a match on the October 7, 2021 tapings of NXT UK.

Flash recently posted a confirmation of his WWE release on Twitter. He used the opportunity to thank the company and fans for the opportunities and support over his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion:

"As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release. I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what’s next See you all soon."

A fixture of WWE's expansion into the UK, today marks the end of Flash Morgan Webster's time in the WWE. This comes in light of the news that NXT UK is shutting down after September 4's Worlds Collide event. WWE has announced that the brand will be remade and expanded into NXT Europe

WIth many stars from the UK crossing the Atlantic Ocean to come to NXT 2.0, it seems that not all stars from the soon-expiring brand will become part of the main NXT brand. More releases might be on the way.

