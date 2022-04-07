"I DISAGREE" – AEW star responds to WCW veteran saying Samoa Joe's debut on Dynamite was "perfect"

AEW star Anthony Bowens disagreed with WCW legend Lance Storm's description of Samoa Joe's debut on Dynamite.

The Samoan Submission Machine dispatched Bowens' partner in The Acclaimed, Max Caster, with a Muscle Buster. It was the inaugural match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier, and Joe was the first to advance.

Before the match, Caster performed his signature opening rap by referencing Joe's X Division & NXT title wins. However, it didn't faze Samoa Joe. He showed no ring rust, displaying his tenacity and quickness. Much to the crowd's delight, he did Bobby Shmurda's Shmoney dance and Tope Suicida afterward.

Storm showed his approval for Joe's match, saying it was perfect. As expected, Bowens quickly disagreed with the former WWE Intercontinental champion:

AEW star Anthony Bowens vowed to exact revenge for his partner Max Caster

With a defeat earlier against Joe, Caster has now suffered two straight setbacks on Dynamite, with the previous one coming against CM Punk last week.

On Twitter, Bowens promised to get some payback for his Acclaimed partner by going after Punk and Joe. The 31-year old star is currently nursing a knee injury, which is why he's accompanying Caster in matches.

He added that after they dispatch the former ROH World Champions, they'd challenge for the AEW and ROH World Tag Team Championships:

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official 🏽 twitter.com/nvericcda/stat… Eric Hawkins @NVEricCDA @Bowens_Official You can’t let him dance on ya mans. Tell him run it back @Bowens_Official You can’t let him dance on ya mans. Tell him run it back https://t.co/ddQ3zXUZmS Once my knee is healed, Joe and Punk are getting clapped for what they did to @PlatinumMax and then we are marching towards those tag team titles. AEW or ROH idgaf Once my knee is healed, Joe and Punk are getting clapped for what they did to @PlatinumMax and then we are marching towards those tag team titles. AEW or ROH idgaf 👊🏽✂️ twitter.com/nvericcda/stat…

Even though Max Caster showed his potential in the singles division, Anthony Bowens was frustrated with how things were going for him. If Bowens manages to heal from his injury, The Acclaimed will be an interesting duo on the AEW roster.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh