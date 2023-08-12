Anthony Bowens' fantastic run over at AEW has become even more significant since he became the first openly gay wrestler to hold championship gold. It all came together when Bowens stood in the middle of the ring and fans chanted, "He's Gay!"

Anthony Bowens recently opened up about his feelings about that moment on the Chrissy Chaos podcast.

"I didn't ever want to shoehorn anything in there and make it too disingenuous, I wanted it to be the right moment and when I was presented with this ... I was like, 'This will be a fun moment, nobody has ever said it in a wrestling ring before, so this should connect with a lot of people and I hope it does." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

He continued:

"Everyone just stood up and gave a standing ovation, they started doing the, 'He's gay,' and I'm like, 'What the f*** is going on? This is insane, In comparison to what I saw when I first came out, and Michael and I started our YouTube channel, it was totally different ... To fast forward and just kind of scroll and see how much happiness and positivity it brought people made it even better."

Anthony Bowens says Pat Buck was someone he always relied on

Bowens earlier spoke about his camaraderie with the people in the locker room. He once revealed that he could always count on his trainer, Pat Buck, who was one of the minds that gave us WrestleMania 38.

During that interview, Anthony Bowens also said that everyone in the AEW was pretty approachable to him, and he could get all the insights into the business that he wanted.

He said:

"My trainer, Pat Buck, is someone I always relied on for pro wrestling information. He's a wrestling encyclopedia. In AEW, the veterans that have come in are so giving in terms of trying to help out the younger talents. I always pick FTR's mind, (CM) Punk, Bryan (Danielson) from time to time when he's not busy. You pretty much have access to anything and anyone in AEW to try and get better and increase your knowledge of professional wrestling, which is pretty cool and a good asset to have. I can't believe I'm able to do that. I can literally walk around and ask some of these people anything (H/T Fightful )

Bowens is now one-half of The Acclaimed, where he has Max Caster as his in-ring partner.

What do you think about Anthony Bowens' run in AEW? Has he reached his peak, or does he still have a long way to go? Tell us in the comments section below.

