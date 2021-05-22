Anthony Ogogo responds to being named AEW Wrestler Of The Week; Fires warning at Cody Rhodes

Anthony Ogogo has gained a lot of momentum over the past few weeks on AEW Dynamite. Ogogo wrestled in his second-ever match on the latest edition of the show where he brutalized Austin and put his opponent on the shelf.

Following his dominant performance, AEW crowned Anthony Ogogo as the Wrestler of the week.

.@AnthonyOgogo and his lethal weapons fought their way to be our #WrestleroftheWeek👊....but can he beat @CodyRhodes May 30th and #DoubleOrNothing? pic.twitter.com/FszNmPKUJO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 21, 2021

The British star has now responded to this recognition by saying he is not surprised by the announcement. He also sent a warning to Cody Rhodes, who will be his opponent at Double Or Nothing.

"I’m humbled, but not surprised. This will be the first of many, thanks. And yes, I will stove P**s Boy’s peroxide head in at #DoubleOrNothing", wrote Anthony Ogogo.

You can see his full tweet here.

Will Anthony Ogogo be able to defeat Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing?

9 operations and two injections on my eyes. 78% blind in my left eye. They said I’d never fight again.

Don’t ever doubt me.

Two weeks 🙌🏽.#DoubleOrNothing #TheGuvnor 👊🏽#TheGreatBriton 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/UKmEcxcryH — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 16, 2021

Anthony Ogogo will finally have the spotlight on him when he faces Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing.

Both men have been embroiled in a personal feud with each other for weeks now. The rivalry started when Ogogo laid out the former TNT Champion and covered him with a British flag on the Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.

This essentially turned the feud into a US vs UK battle. Ogogo tried to insult the American flag on this week's show, but Cody made the save.

The former boxer will have his work cut out when he takes on one of the best in the business on May 30th. However, a win over the former AEW TNT Champion would solidify Ogogo's position as a major player in the promotion.

With one more episode of AEW Dynamite left until Double or Nothing, it remains to be seen who will gain the upper hand before this monumental clash.

IMO Cody is the best wrestler in the world, on the stick, bell to bell, nobody can touch him.



It will be an honour to stove his head in at #DoubleOrNothing.



The Great Briton vs The American Dream 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/Miae1qFeHf — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 13, 2021

Do you think Anthony Ogogo will defeat Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comment section.