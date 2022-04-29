"I gave my life to boxing and I had nothing to show for it" - AEW's Anthony Ogogo shares heartfelt story of his career before wrestling

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently put his heart on his sleeve during an emotional interview. The Guvnor broke his heel persona to tell fans about his difficulties after being forced to retire from boxing.

In October 2016, Ogogo faced Craig Cunningham in what would be his final boxing match. During the match, he suffered a fractured eye socket. By March 2017, the young star was declared clinically blind as a result of the injury. He retired permanently from the sport two years later.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Anthony Ogogo detailed the troubling times that followed his early retirement at the age of 30:

"I retired on March 11, 2019. I remember it like the back of my hand, my last fight was basically three years before and there was no conceivable way that I was thinking 'I’ve walked to the ring as a 27-year-old for the last time.' I spent £100,000 on surgeries in America to pay for surgery that didn’t work." - Ogogo said.

Ogogo went on to detail how his injury resulted in him feeling as though he had lost everything:

“I gave my life to boxing and I had nothing to show for it other than bad vision; no money, no belts and no titles. I lost my career, I lost my passion, lost my livelihood and I’ve had to sit and watch people who have half of my ability grow and become world champions and multimillionaires. No exaggeration." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Ogogo's trials and tribulations didn't stop him from making the leap to wrestling, and in 2019, he signed with All Elite Wrestling as one of its first true developmental wrestlers. The retired boxer recently appeared at ringside on AEW Dynamite, which could signal that he'll be returning to television soon.

You can catch up on the most recent Dynamite results via this link.

Anthony Ogogo's wife saved his life after the star contemplated suicide

During the same interview, Anthony Ogogo disclosed that losing his boxing career pushed him to his lowest point. Fortunately, Olympic bronze-medalist was saved by his wife, who supported him to this point:

“I was generally suicidal and there’s one night in my life, it was December 2019, if my wife wasn’t home that day, I probably would have ended my life that night because I was beyond the brink but thankfully my wife and I were able to address my life. She literally saved my life – that was my ground zero and I’ve built up from that.” - (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Today, The Guvnor wrestles alongside The Factory. However, he recently took to Twitter to share his excitement about working in the same promotion as William Regal.

Could Ogogo end up in The Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

