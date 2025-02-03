Apologies flood in for AEW President Tony Khan shortly after WWE Royal Rumble ends

AEW President Tony Khan received a flood of apologies from the fans after the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event ended. This will be seen as a positive after what had transpired in the recent past.

Royal Rumble 2025 was filled with a lot of surprises. From the entrance of YouTube star iShowSpeed to the long-awaited in-ring return of John Cena, it had its fair share of shocks. However, for some fans, the biggest shock was the ending when Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

His win was so unexpected that some fans were unable to digest it and expressed their anger on social media. A lot of them openly apologized to the AEW President Tony Khan and said that they were wrong to doubt him and his booking.

Trending

One fan said that they were sorry for not tuning into Collision, hinting that they had watched the Royal Rumble instead. Jey Uso's victory this past Saturday night split opinions among a certain group of fans with his landmark win yesterday.

Fan reactions [Credit: Fan tweets on X]

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol speaks out after Jey Uso win

WWE star Jey Uso shocked a lot of fans and wrestlers alike with his unlikely Royal Rumble win yesterday. However, former AEW star Fuego Del Sol was not surprised at his win and had even given his thoughts on why a potential win wouldn't be a bad choice even before the Rumble.

He took to X/Twitter to explain why he thought Jey was a good choice and most of them were very compelling, given the nature of how his character had evolved with time. He wrote:

“Imagine having the most over catchphrase in wrestling right now and selling T-shirts faster than ever, having great matches for over a decade, having an arena go crazy for you almost winning a world title… And the internet clipping a spear to make it seem like you are bad.”

Expand Tweet

Those are some very good reasons and Jey Uso will no doubt appreciate this vote of confidence from Fuego Del Sol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback