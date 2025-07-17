"Are you freaking out of your mind"- WWE legend denied claims made by AEW star Christopher Daniels (Exclusive)

Christopher Daniels was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW shortly after the promotion came into existence. Being a veteran in the industry, the signing of Daniels was a sign of intent from the new promotion that helped bring eyeballs to the product.
He has since retired from in-ring competition and is serving as the Head of Talent Relations at AEW. He came under fire from former WWE and TNA writer Vince Russo, who took issue with some comments that Daniels made during his appearance at INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.
Daniels claimed that he butted heads with Vince Russo, who was serving as the creative writer for TNA during their time together, stating that some things that Russo told him to do didn't work out well. Addressing the comments on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo denied all of Daniels' claims.
"So Chris, Daniels said, 'Well Vince Russo would tell me to hold my hands a certain way and to not wear this jacket.' Are you freaking out of your mind Chris Daniels? I'm going to tell you how to hold your hands, bro. That is insanity. Then, he makes the comment, 'Well, Vince told me that I was going to get over on my work.' Guys, come on. Would I ever in a million years say something like that? I am so freaking sick and tired of these guys, bro," Russo said. [From 0:50 onwards]
The Fallen Angel made a name for himself in TNA across three different spells. He also had three different stints in Ring of Honor before making his way to AEW. The 55-year-old recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition this January following a brutal Texas Death Match against Hangman Adam Page.
