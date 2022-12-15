"Are you guys f***ing stupid" - Major AEW star recalls getting frustrated at being sidelined after feud with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

A match during WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' run in AEW apparently left a major star without a storyline, leading to resentment from the latter.

The star in question is the current AEW World Champion MJF.

During the early days of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020, Friedman had revealed his heel character by feuding with Cody Rhodes. Despite the rivalry ending with him victorious over the American Nightmare, the Salt of the Earth was apparently then delegated to sitting in the audience.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the World Champion reminisced about his past storyline.

"People might not remember this, but after my feud with Cody Rhodes [in 2020], I was sat," said MJF. "I was sat out. Literally. I had to sit behind the guardrail. I sat beside Shawn Spears and Shawn Dean and Sonny Kiss and all these other people, and I had to sit there and watch the shows. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Are you guys f---ing stupid? I’m literally the biggest star here. What’s happening here?’" [H/T: Fightful]

MJF is slated to face Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth has indeed come a long way from feuding with the Inner Circle, bagging the AEW World Title after taking down Jon Moxley.

With his feud against the Purveyor of Violence behind him for the time being, Friedman is about to face Ricky Starks on the upcoming Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

The match will have both the Dynamite Diamond ring and the World Championship title on the line. Also, last week's promo battle and eventual physicality has certainly left MJF with a bad taste.

It remains to be seen who will be left standing tall after their confrontation.

