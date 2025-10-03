Hangman Page's actions after this week's edition of AEW Dynamite garnered significant online attention. However, after noticing what he did, WWE veteran Vince Russo harshly reprimanded the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

The Millennial Cowboy attempted to rally the fans against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) commercials that were aired during this week's sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite. The authority has attracted major criticism amid Donald Trump's regime, attempting to crack down on illegal immigration.

“F**k ice airing commercials during dynamite, let em know,” Page wrote on Bluesky.

In the recent edition of The Coach and Bro show, Vince Russo discussed the situation with his co-host, Jonathan Coachman. Russo did not hesitate to say that Hangman Page was out of his mind for going against AEW's broadcast network, HBO Max, and also added that no WWE wrestler would do such a thing under the watch of former CEO Vince McMahon.

"So apparently, during the HBO Max playing Collision or whatever show it is, ok, ... there were ICE ocommercials", said Russo. "There were ICE commercials trying to recruit people to join Ice [Oh, you get $50,000]. Yes, apparently, Hangman Page did not like this. Bro, do you know what this dude did? He went out on social media and pulled all the fans of AEW to contact HBO Max and complain ... Bro, are you out of your mind? Can you imagine a WWE wrestler doing that on Vince's watch, bro?"- [1:04:57-1:06:01]

Hangman Page is set to defend his World Championship at AEW's next pay-per-view

On the same edition of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page teamed up with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs to defeat The Death Riders. However, a post-match altercation led to a heated moment between Joe and Page, and even led to the former WWE superstar taking a cheap shot at Page.

Following that, in a backstage segment, Page challenged Joe to a match with his AEW World Championship on the line. The match was made official for the company's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, setting the stage for a blockbuster encounter between the two top AEW stars.

