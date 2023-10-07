Are Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against CM Punk returning to WWE? New report sheds light

CM Punk's contract with All Elite Wrestling was terminated last month due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry during the All In pay-per-view in London. Since his exit from the Jacksonville-based company, the professional wrestling world has been speculating about the future of the Second City Saint.

Per Fightful Select, sources close to CM Punk have said that the Straight Edge Superstar is willing to come back to the sports entertainment giant, with a source claiming that the 44-year-old would join if WWE is interested in re-hiring him.

However, the report also said that WWE might face a problem while re-signing the former superstar as two of its top names, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, have openly talked about their dislike for CM Punk in the past. Therefore, it is believed that many fences would need to be mended on both sides for the Best in the World to return to the Stamford-based company.

Punk's last WWE appearance came at the Royal Rumble on January 26, 2014, where he was the first entrant and was one of the final four superstars in the match. He was eliminated by Kane, who had already been eliminated earlier.

