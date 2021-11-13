Recently released WWE star set to debut on AEW Rampage against Dante Martin

Former WWE star Ariya Daivari is set to make his AEW debut tonight on Rampage. He will face Dante Martin in what is likely to be a high-octane, high-flying clash.

Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, mere hours before AEW Rampage.

"On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari debuts in @AEW vs. @lucha_angel1 Dante Martin, a battle of 2 of the Twin Cities’ top high flyers! Dante is without partner/coach #LioRush (@TheLionelGreen), who is home tonight after the tragic loss of his grandmother."

Ariya Daivari wrestled regularly in the 205 Live division of WWE, or the Cruiserweight division. He was part of the budget cuts in June. After his non-compete clause expired, he showed up at Wrestlepalooza XVIII and NJPW Strong.

In the latter, he teamed up with current AEW star Lio Rush in a losing effort against Chris Bey and El Phantasmo of the Bullet Club. Ariya Daivari's debut comes on the back of his former 205 Live partner Tony Nese signing with AEW. Despite spending five years in the WWE, the Minnesota-born wrestler never won a championship.

A look at the card for AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage is the final stop as Tony Khan's promotion marches towards the company's final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear.

In total, four matches have been announced and immediately after the show, we'll see the Countdown towards Full Gear. Aside from the Ariya Daivari vs Dante Martin clash, Tony Khan announced earlier in the evening that Jade Cargill will take on Santana Garrett as the former celebrates the one year anniversary of her AEW debut.

Jungle Boy will take on Bobby Fish and the final match will see Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy clash in a Lumberjack Match as the Best Friends vs Hardy Family Office rivalry continues.

