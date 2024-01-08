Arn Anderson addresses his son Brock Anderson’s wrestling future following AEW exit

WWE and wrestling legend Arn Anderson recently reflected on his son, Brock Anderson's future in the pro wrestling industry after he departed from AEW a few months ago.

Arn Anderson is considered a legend in the pro wrestling business due to his decades of experience in different major promotions such as WCW, NWA, WWE, and AEW as well. Arn's son, Brock Anderson, also followed in his father's footsteps and made his promising debut in Tony Khan's promotion back in 2021.

However, after two years with the promotion, Brock eventually made his exit in October 2023. Since his departure, Anderson has yet to make another big move in the wrestling business. Meanwhile, Brock's father, Arn Anderson, has shed light on his son's future in the industry.

Speaking on his podcast, ARN, Anderson admitted that his son is free to make his own decisions now. He accepted that Brock has got a good head for the business.

"He's gonna have to make his own decisions on the options that he has. I think he needs more seasoning. He needs, you know, with the pressures not on him. That it's off. He needs to learn, you know some more of the mechanics, but basically, that's not the issue. He could basically do anything mechanically and he's got a good head for the business."

Arn further stated that the former AEW star will need more time to get better.

"He's just got to get in there and pull some time. That's all that's missing and it's the same thing that was missing with everybody that's ever put on a pair of boots. You have to have time in to get better." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Arn Anderson says the former AEW star needs to compete with many opponents

Brock Anderson proved himself inside the squared circle against several opponents prior to his exit from the promotion. Arn Anderson thinks his son needs to face as many opponents as he can going forward.

"[That's] not to say if somebody offered him something he couldn't refuse. That's going to be his call at the time. Yes, you know, he needs to get as many reps as he can with as many different opponents as he can." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Only time will tell what's next in the wrestling career of the 26-year-old and whether he lands himself in another big deal in the future.

What do you think the future holds for Brock Anderson? Let us know in the comments section below.

