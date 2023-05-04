Arn Anderson drops major hint of forming a stable with 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions in AEW

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson has teased the possibility of forming a dominant stable featuring three of AEW's top stars.

The stars in question are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and TNT Champion Wardlow. They have already been in a stable together in the past as members of The Pinnacle alongside MJF and Shawn Spears. However, since distancing themselves from The Salt of the Earth, Wardlow and FTR have become extremely popular among fans.

On his podcast, Arn, The Enforcer was asked by a fan if he would be interested in managing FTR in the near future. Anderson stated that before he retires from the business, his ultimate goal is to help his son Brock Anderson achieve big things in wrestling.

"I’ve said many times, my last goal and my last act in this business is gonna help Brock [Anderson] get squared away. That’s my goal, that’s my vision, [and] that’s why I’m still so passionate. Because I love this business."

Anderson added that only the sky would limit a group featuring Wardlow and FTR if he were the man pulling the strings for them.

“There’s some great guys and girls. I’ve found that out over the last couple [of] months. There’s [sic] some really wonderful people. But the opportunity to manage those guys if you had those three guys [Wardlow and FTR] and had the right guy stirring them up, that’d be me, the sky’s the limit.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Arn Anderson thinks Wardlow has been given bad advice in his career

Wardlow became a three-time AEW TNT Champion on the April 19, 2023, edition of Dynamite when he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. This victory saw Anderson corner Mr. Mayhem for the very first time.

Their alliance has developed over the past few weeks, with Anderson stating on his podcast that he wants to help Wardlow get back to his best. The Hall of Famer feels the TNT Champion has been given "bad advice" in the past.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He (Wardlow) is such a class act, he is focused, he carries himself like a professional.



He does everything right, he’s just been getting some bad advice from day one.”



- Arn Anderson

(via Ask Arn Anything) “He (Wardlow) is such a class act, he is focused, he carries himself like a professional. He does everything right, he’s just been getting some bad advice from day one.”- Arn Anderson(via Ask Arn Anything) https://t.co/UpKAmHuNO6

Arn Anderson stated that Wardlow had been held back in his AEW career and thinks the star has been the victim of politics due to people being jealous of his potential.

Are you enjoying Arn Anderson and Wardlow's alliance? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes