Cody lost the TNT Championship to Mr. Brodie Lee of the Dark Order a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Lee and The Dark Order members then took out the Nightmare Family. The Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, and Cody's close friend Matt Cardona left All Out with a win over The Dark Order. Dustin Rhodes has also earned a TNT Championship shot for himself this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Arn Anderson opened up about the future of the TNT Championship on the latest edition of his podcast, ARN. Arn Anderson said that it is the champion who makes the title and it would fall to current champion Brodie Lee and those who come after him to keep up the prestige. Arn Anderson also revealed how booking could keep the title important:

It’s too early yet to tell. The man makes the championship, the championship does not make the man. So going by where the champion goes from here – the wars he goes into, how many of those he survives and prevails, how the championship is respected and treated – that all comes from the talent. It’s only an important championship if everyone in the room makes it important. If its number one on the list -that’s where they aspire to be – then it becomes something. Just as Cody has done and faced all challengers – just about all the time he’s come out a winner and his opponent a winner. I feel like the talent will either decide the fate of the championship or not. H/T: 411Mania

Arn Anderson's favorite wrestling title belts

Later on in the show, Arn Anderson revealed his Mount Rushmore of title belts. Amongst them were the old NWA World title and the old WWF Tag title belts which he'd held with Tully Blanchard:

The NWA World title, that was really cool. That looked like a championship belt. It felt like one. I did like the TV Title. It was my claim to fame. It was kind of cool to be the first team to win the NWA Tag Titles and the WWF Tag Titles which is what Tully and I accomplished. I would put those two sets of championships beside the TV title and NWA World title. H/T: 411Mania

Arn Anderson and Cody haven't been on AEW Dynamite since the attack at the hands of The Dark Order.