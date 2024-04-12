Arn Anderson pushed top WWE Superstar to stay with AEW

Arn Anderson once pushed a top WWE Superstar to stay with AEW. This star was a big name in the company, and his loss has been eagerly felt ever since.

The star in question is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare left AEW in 2022 and has become a top star. He finally finished his story by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the new undisputed champion.

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson, who was very close to Cody Rhodes in AEW, has revealed how he pushed him to stay and not leave. He was speaking on ArnLinks.com when he revealed how he did not want Rhodes to leave.

"He bet on himself. When he left the first time from WWE, nobody including me thought it was a great idea because they were offering him a lot of money to stay, but he had a game plan and he knew what he had to do to execute it. He made the decision to move on and what a career he had on his own until he made his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. I was one of the guys that I didn't want him to leave AEW."

Anderson added:

"I certainly encouraged him to stay because he was kind of in control of his own destiny. We had that conversation, but I also had this to come in right behind it. If whatever decision you make is for the good of your family, then it can't be wrong." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Triple H sends message to Cody Rhodes after WWE title win

Triple H has been involved in proceedings after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new champion.

He has now sent a message to the new champion and said it was time to usher in a new era. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"A new era for a new champion… and next month, the @WWEUniverse in France helps usher it in. #WWEBacklash France streams LIVE from @LDLC_Arena on May 4, at a special start time of 1pm ET @peacock"

It definitely is a new era for the company, and it looks like exciting times ahead for Cody Rhodes.

